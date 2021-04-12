Boson Protocol raises $25.8M via public token sale By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Boson Protocol, a project that aims to connect physical commerce and smart contracts, has concluded a $25.8 million public token sale ahead of listings on several exchanges, including Bitfinex, Kucoin and Gate.io.

With the token sale, Boson has successfully raised $36 million in support of its decentralized commerce platform. The company raised $10 million in March ahead of its public sale, with participation from Outlier Ventures, FBG, TRG Capital, Walsh Wealth Group and several others.