BOJ Kuroda preaches benefits of weak yen for Japan’s economy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday preached the benefits of a weak yen, saying it helps manufacturers by inflating the value of profits they earn overseas.
Many Japanese manufacturers now produce goods they sell overseas locally, which means a weak yen may not boost export volume as much as it had in the past, Kuroda said.
“But there’s quite a lot of positives for Japan from a weak yen,” as companies earn huge profits overseas and would see their yen-denominated value rise from a lower yen, he told parliament.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.