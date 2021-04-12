Blockchain provides major boost to speed of China–Europe rail trade By Cointelegraph

The China–Europe rail trade route has been subject to a major speed upgrade thanks to the application of blockchain technology, reports China’s People’s Daily Online.

The Chengdu International Railway Port in Sichuan province was installed with the blockchain-powered Sino-Europe Trade Link 2.0 platform by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.