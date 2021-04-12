Bitcoin is ‘caged bull’ ready to escape at $60K — Bloomberg Intelligence By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitcoin is ‘caged bull’ ready to escape at $60K — Bloomberg Intelligence

(BTC) is a “caged bull,” and the end of its current price run is nowhere near at $60,000, said Bloomberg Intelligence.

In a tweet on Monday, senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone delivered his latest bullish verdict on the state of Bitcoin this month.

with Bollinger Bands and 30-day moving average chart. Source: Mike McGlone/ Twitter