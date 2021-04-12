Binance Coin (BNB) market cap passes Santander and UBS — What’s next? By Cointelegraph

2021 has been an impressive year for Binance Coin (BNB), which so far has rallied by more than 900%.

One of the primary drivers of BNB’s growth was continued congestion on the network. As this struggle carried on, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) emerged as an alternative, meeting the rapidly growing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector’s demands.

Decentralized Finance Total Value Locked ranking. Source: DeBank