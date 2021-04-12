Binance CEO Shades Exchanges for Not Listing BSC Projects By CoinQuora



Binance CEO Shades Exchanges for Not Listing BSC Projects



Binance CEO CZ has called out exchanges that are yet to list BSC projects.

The BSC network has a current market cap of $107,339,782,237.

The network is only 3 times bigger than the BSC network.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has called out exchanges that are yet to list BSC projects. CZ made the comment in a recent tweet in response to a post by top BSC project PancakeSwap.

Exchanges not listing #BSC projects only limits their own business. More CEX users to @Binance. It’s better for themselves to list #BSC projects. (Not specific to any exchange) https://t.co/hFWLLZ101A — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) April 12, 2021

Notably, CZ emphasized that his comments were not directed at any particular exchange. However, Coinbase is yet to add support for BNB despite it being the third-ranking crypto by market cap, which raises eyebrows.

To clarify, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is a smart contracts network that rivals the Ethereum network. In fact, BSC has offered a cheaper and faster alternative to the often congested Ethereum network.

BSC is a robust network that supports several leading projects. PancakeSwap (CAKE), for instance, is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the BSC. Also, it has seen gains of over 140% over the past month and 16% in the last 24 hours.

Other top BSC projects by market cap include The Graph, Binance USD, Ontology, and 1inch. Moreover, the BSC market cap is currently $107,339,782,237 with a $19,427,810,819 trading volume.

Also, in another tweet CZ noted that ETH is only 3.3 times bigger than BSC. This fact is worth noting as BSC does not face the scaling challenges currently limiting ETH. For this reason, CZ believes that exchanges that have not listed BSC projects are in fact shortchanging their users.

