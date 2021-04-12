Big U.S. Treasury auctions could restart rise in yields

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury auctions offering $271 billion of new debt and a key inflation report this week could end a recent lull in the bond market, reigniting a rise in yields that worried investors in the first quarter.

Treasury yields have dipped since April 1 during a two-week pause in issuance, reversing some of the dramatic rise in February and March. That eased concerns that higher borrowing costs will hurt stocks, particularly in growth sectors like technology, which have an outsized weighting in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Investors said weak demand at upcoming auctions, which kick off on Monday, could send bond prices lower and yields higher, albeit at a slower pace than in the first quarter.

“No matter how you slice it, supply auctions will be in focus,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald. Of particular interest will be the auction of both three- and 10-year notes on Monday, worth $96 billion in total.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose more than 80 basis points in the first quarter on expectations of blistering economic growth, higher inflation and the estimated $4 trillion in new debt to be issued this year.

A poor seven-year note auction in February sparked a run higher in yields, and drove the 10-year real rate – the 10-year Treasury yield stripped of inflation expectations – to the highest since June 2020. Even after markets cooled slightly in March, demand at that month’s seven-year auction was modest.