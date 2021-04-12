BIG In Digital Joins the Alida Partner Network to Enhance Customer Experiences in Asia

Article content

The new partnership will support brands in elevating customer experience through listening, interpreting, and acting on customer feedback

SINGAPORE — Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced BIG In Digital, an Indonesian technology-driven digital marketing agency will join the Alida Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organisations in Asia.

“At BIG, it has been our vision to convert integrated data into meaningful action; Alida is right there,” said Mario Gandha, Founder and CEO of BIG In Digital. “With tested and proven track record functions and features, the Alida CXM & Insights Platform is the perfect solution for businesses of any size to enable digital analytics in an actionable format.”

BIG In Digital will work with Alida on digital transformation projects that help its clients capture the voice of its customers to improve the customer experience in the financial services, healthcare, technology, CPG and retail industries. With Alida’s CXM & Insights Platform tailored to provide industry and role-specific insight and engagement strategies to close the feedback loop, BIG In Digital will deliver the right solutions for brands to listen to their customers and take action on their needs. Alida and BIG In Digital will work together to deliver actionable insights so brands can develop customer-led products, launch successful marketing campaigns, increase loyalty and improve customer experience.