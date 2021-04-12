Biden to nominate Tucson, Arizona police chief to lead U.S. border agency By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden intends to nominate Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, to lead the U.S. Customs And Border Protection Agency, a White House official said on Monday.

Magnus, a critic of former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies, is among the new leaders being installed at the Department of Homeland Security. His appointment must get U.S. Senate confirmation.

Magnus served in the Lansing, Michigan Police Department, and was police chief in the cities of Fargo, North Dakota, Richmond, California, before landing in Tucson, Arizona, the official said.

“In each of these cities Chief Magnus developed a reputation as a progressive police leader who focused on relationship-building between the police and community, implementing evidence-based best practices, promoting reform, and insisting on police accountability,” the official said in a statement.

Biden also planned to nominate Ur Jaddou to lead the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, the official said.

