‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dies in Her Sleep at Age 30

Fellow BET star Ray Cunningham confirms the sad news and pays tribute to the late model on his Twitter and Instagram account, saying he’s ‘so hurt’ by Gerren’s passing.

BET family is losing one of its own. Ashley Taylor Gerren a.k.a. Gerren Taylor, who starred on reality series “Baldwin Hills” airing on the network from 2007 until 2009, has passed away. She was only 30 years old.

Details of her passing are still scarce, but according to Gossip of the City, she died in her sleep. The cause of death is also unknown at this time as her family has not released a statement on her death just yet.

Meanwhile, fellow BET star Ray Cunningham has confirmed the sad news via his social media pages. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, April 11, he wrote, “Just got the worst news. I hate it’s on the internet already. RIP to my @BET fam, my babes Gerren (Baldwin Hills).” He added in another tweet, “I’m so hurt.”

Ray Cunningham mourns the death of Gerren Taylor.

Ray also mourned the loss on Instagram. “Just got the worst news ever and I’m still not processing it fully,” he wrote along with a throwback video of him goofing off with his late friend, who dubbed him her “boo.”

Ray added in the caption, “I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill I was sneaking her into parties with me. She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her’s with me. I [a heart emoji] u. You will be missed. BET fam. Rest well love.”

In another post, the “College Hills” star shared a group photo with Gerren and other BET stars. “We love u Gerren,” he captioned it. Calling her death “unfortunate circumstances,” he declared, “my @BET family is forever.”

Fans of Gerren and “Baldwin Hills” have reacted to the shocking news. One Instagram user simply commented on Ray’s post, “Heartbroken.” Another wrote, “Omg not Gerren from Baldwin Hills she was dating Mariah this is so sad. I use to love Baldwin Hills She had a daughter too.”

“rest in heaven baby,” a third person sent condolences. A fourth one added, “Omg noooo! I was just watching her IG story the other day. She looked so happy.” Another shocked fan wrote, “Omg. I can only think about her daughter Praying for her child & family.”