Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.30% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.30%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were Cochlear Ltd (ASX:), which rose 2.42% or 5.24 points to trade at 221.76 at the close. Meanwhile, Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:) added 2.39% or 0.14 points to end at 6.00 and Bank Of Queensland Ltd. (ASX:) was up 2.06% or 0.18 points to 8.91 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.72% or 0.105 points to trade at 1.255 at the close. Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.97% or 0.085 points to end at 1.625 and NRW Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.31% or 0.09 points to 2.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 840 to 523 and 367 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 20.46% to 12.654.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.30% or 5.25 to $1739.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.76% or 0.45 to hit $58.87 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.64% or 0.40 to trade at $62.55 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.14% to 0.7611, while AUD/JPY fell 0.35% to 83.33.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 92.300.