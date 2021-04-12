Asian fx, stocks slip as US yields seen rising, Indian markets hit by virus surge

Article content

Asian currencies weakened and equities

declined on Monday, with South Korean won, Indian rupee and Thai

baht falling the most, as expectations of more robust economic

data from the United States is expected to push U.S. yields

higher.

South Korea’s won weakened 0.5% and Indian rupee

hit its lowest level since Aug. 4. Equities in

Singapore and Malaysia lost more than half a

percent, while Indian shares plunged as much as 3% amid

surge in coronavirus cases.

Investors await U.S. consumer inflation data for March on

Tuesday, where a likely jump on the back of massive stimulus

spending is expected to push U.S. Treasury yields higher.

Bouts of positive data signaling a rapid economic recovery

in the United States, which some analysts have said will outpace

other developed markets, have supported the U.S. dollar this

year and dented the appeal of its emerging market counterparts.

“Emerging markets currencies will be caught in the

cross-fire between inflation and yield-seeking behavior in a

higher debt world paradoxically inundated with cheap capital,”

Masayuki Tsunashima, an analyst at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

In Singapore, stocks declined for the fifth straight session

ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision on