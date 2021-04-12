Asian fx, stocks slip as US yields seen rising, Indian markets hit by virus surge

Asian currencies weakened and equities

declined on Monday, with South Korean won, Indian rupee and Thai

baht falling the most, as expectations of more robust economic

data from the United States is expected to push U.S. yields

higher.

South Korea’s won weakened 0.5% and Indian rupee

hit its lowest level since Aug. 4. Equities in

Singapore and Malaysia lost more than half a

percent, while Indian shares plunged as much as 3% amid

surge in coronavirus cases.

Investors await U.S. consumer inflation data for March on

Tuesday, where a likely jump on the back of massive stimulus

spending is expected to push U.S. Treasury yields higher.

Bouts of positive data signaling a rapid economic recovery

in the United States, which some analysts have said will outpace

other developed markets, have supported the U.S. dollar this

year and dented the appeal of its emerging market counterparts.

“Emerging markets currencies will be caught in the

cross-fire between inflation and yield-seeking behavior in a

higher debt world paradoxically inundated with cheap capital,”

Masayuki Tsunashima, an analyst at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

In Singapore, stocks declined for the fifth straight session

ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision on

Wednesday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seen keeping

its exchange-rate based policy settings unchanged, a Reuters

poll showed. MAS lets the local dollar rise or fall against the

currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed

band.

Singapore’s trade-reliant economy is expected to contract

only slightly in the first quarter as activity continues to

recover from a pandemic-induced shock, a separate Reuters poll

showed.

Singapore is also facing some political uncertainty after

the city-state’s deputy prime minister unexpectedly stepped

aside as the designated successor to current premier Lee Hsien

Loong.

Indonesia’s rupiah, which backs some of the

highest-yielding debt in emerging markets, fell to its lowest

level since Nov. 3, with 10-year benchmark yields

jumping nearly a percent.

Retail sales in Indonesia fell 18.1% in February from the

same month a year earlier, a central bank survey showed.

The benchmark stock index in Jakarta slid as much as 0.9%,

while shares in Kuala Lumpur fell 0.5%. Shares in Thailand

lost as much as 1.5% as a surge in coronavirus cases

weighed on sentiment.

Through the week, first-quarter economic performance of

China, Asia’s growth powerhouse, as well as corporate earnings

in the United States will also be in focus.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 6.2 basis points

to 6.515%

** South Korean battery makers climb after dispute

settlement over EV battery technology

** Financials and consumer firms top losers in the Jakarta

index

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

