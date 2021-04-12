Ashley Cain and Leukemia-Fighter Daughter Get Support From Dwayne Johnson

Instagram

The former professional soccer player in England is overwhelmed by the support given by the ‘Jumanji’ actor, who tells him and his daughter to stay strong amid her leukemia fight.

AceShowbiz –

Ashley Cain got a dose of positive injection in the midst of his daughter’s battle with leukemia. Just days after he revealed that his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond has only days to live, “The Challenge” star shared a touching video message from fellow celebrity father Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On Sunday, April 11, Ashley made use of his Instagram account to make public the supportive clip. The one-minute footage opened with Dwayne greeted the 30-year-old reality star, “Ashley, DJ here.” He went on to say, “First of all, the universe and God works in powerful, amazing, beautiful, mysterious ways.”

“I rarely check my DMs and a friend of yours DMd me and I just happened to pick up her message and it sent me to your page,” the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star continued. “I want to tell you, first of all, I’m so sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter Azaylia.”

<br />

“You tell that little lion that I said let’s go champ, and to stay strong,” the “Baywatch” actor again exclaimed. “And brother, I’m so sorry to hear this news, but I don’t have to tell you that your daughter’s strength is what strengthens you and all her loved ones around her and in that she’s already had this incredible impact on the world already.

Dwayne concluded his message by saying, “Stay strong brother. And tell that little lion I said, let’s go champ.” Alongside the heartwarming video, Ashley captioned, “I’m so proud of my little girl and so humbled by the impact she’s had on so many people around the world. From one of hero’s [sic] to another… Let’s Go Champ!”

Aside from putting out the video from Dwayne, Ashley also posted on his Instagram Story page clips of him spending quality time with his little baby. “I made a vow that id give her the nicest and most relaxed time at home,” he penned over one clip. In another clip, he wrote, “That’s the least I can do for her.”

Ashley Cain’s Instagram Stories of his quality time with daughter.

Before sharing the powerful record, the 30-year-old offered an update on Azaylia’s condition. Posting a picture of his baby girl in pink knitted beanie and matching blanket, he wrote, “Yesterday Azaylia returned home from hospital like the fearless little lioness that she is. Today is her 8th month birthday! Happy 8 months baby! I honestly thought @therock was my hero until I spent the last 8 months with you.”

“You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment, as these moments are all we have,” he continued. “You’ve been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible! You’ve given me the best 8 months of my life through the toughest of times. MY HERO I LOVE YOU.”