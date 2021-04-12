Artist of the Week: Demi Lovato

Instagram

The ‘What Other People Say’ singer gets personal as she talks about the aftermath of her 2018 near-fatal overdose in new album ‘Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over’.

Demi Lovato poured her heart out in her latest studio installment “Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over“. The former Disney darling took her fans on a personal journey of recovery and self-discovery following her 2018 overdose and 2020 high-profiled breakup.

Demi talked about her sexuality and struggle with sobriety in the new album which was recorded alongside her new docu-series of the same title. She teamed up with Sam Fischer on an empowering anthem “What Other People Say”, took aim at her ex on “15 Minutes”, addressed her sexuality on “The Kind of Lover I Am”, and her battle with drugs and alcohol on the title track.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary,” she explained. “Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years. When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over’.”

The 19-track collection quickly shot to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes album sales chart and bowed at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 200 following midnight release while her song “Met Him Last Night”, a collaboration with Ariana Grande, made a solid debut at the ninth place on the iTunes chart.

Just like in the album, the 28-year-old songstress also tackled her love life and issues with addiction in the documentary. She dropped bombshells about the sexual assault she suffered during her Disney days and another at the hand of her drug dealer on the night she overdosed. She also got candid about her most recent relationship.