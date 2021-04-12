Arrowpoint Asset Management increased stake in 2U, Inc. By Investing.com



© Reuters. Arrowpoint Asset Management increased stake in 2U, Inc.



On the 31st of March, Arrowpoint Asset Management bought 2.3 million 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:) shares for $88 million at an average price of $38.23 per share.

Shares of 2U, Inc. are up 0.37% since the transaction.

Arrowpoint Asset Management’s holding in 2U, Inc. increased to about 7.5 million shares with the purchase.

Arrowpoint Asset Management first bought 2U, Inc. stock in the second quarter of 2014.

Arrowpoint Asset Management also owns TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:), Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Altice USA Inc A (ATUS).

2U, Inc. is its number one position by number of shares and market value among consumer services stocks.

Other investors who also added to their 2U, Inc. shares include California State Teachers Retirement System, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co., and the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund.

In contrast, Citigroup (NYSE:), Westfield Capital Management, and Private Capital Group reduced TWOU shares, while Carmignac Gestion sold all their TWOU shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management has also recently reduced their share in TriNet Group, Inc.

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $41 million.

Arrowpoint Asset Management also sold all their shares in Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:).

These assets constituted 2% of their pre-sale portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management also reduced their share in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:), Graham Corporation (NYSE:), Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:), Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:), Hudson (NYSE:) Technologies, Inc. (HDSN), WisdomTree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:), Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:), MEDNAX Inc. (MD), Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:), Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:), RigNet, Inc. (RNET), Shutterstock , Inc. (NYSE:), Benefitfocus, Inc. (), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:), Xeris Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (NASDAQ:), TCR2 Therapeutics Inc . (NASDAQ:) and Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $399 million.

In addition, Arrowpoint Asset Management established new holdings in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) and TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIAU).

Arrowpoint Asset Management also increased their share in Belden Inc (NYSE:), j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM), Merit Medical Systems , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Sally Beauty (NYSE:), Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:), Tennant Company (TNC), ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:), Heartland Express , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Axogen Inc. (AXGN), Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:), Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK), ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:), Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:), Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:), Switch Inc (NYSE:), PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS), Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:) and Matson , Inc. (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $285 million.