Ariel Investment reduced stake in US Silica Holdings Inc By Investing.com



© Reuters. Ariel Investment reduced stake in US Silica Holdings Inc



On the 31st of March, Ariel Investment sold 3.5 million US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:) shares for $43 million at an average price of $12.29 per share.

Shares of US Silica Holdings Inc are down -5.21% since the transaction.

Ariel Investment’s holding in US Silica Holdings Inc decreased to about 5.3 million shares with the transaction.

Ariel Investment first bought US Silica Holdings Inc stock in the third quarter of 2013.

Ariel Investment also owns Stericycle (NASDAQ:), Brinks Co (BCO), Team, Inc. (TISI) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:).

US Silica Holdings Inc is its number three position by number of shares and market value among commercial services & supplies stocks.

Other investors who also reduced their US Silica Holdings Inc shares include California State Teachers Retirement System, Millennium Management, and the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund.

In contrast, Citigroup (NYSE:) and Royce & Associates added to SLCA shares.

Ariel Investment has also recently increased their share in Team, Inc.

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $4.4 million.

Ariel Investment also reduced their share in Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (BTN), RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) and MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $38 million.

Additionally, Ariel Investment increased their share in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:), Meredith Corp (NYSE:), Kennametal Inc (NYSE:), Lazard (NYSE:), Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:), 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN), Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:), MSG Networks Inc . (NYSE:), Knowles Corporation (NYSE:), OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:) and Madison Square Garden Entertain (MSGE).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $142 million.