Anglo American says output on track at Chilean mines despite virus surge

SANTIAGO — A resurgence of COVID-19 in Chile should not dampen output at Anglo American´s sprawling copper mines in the Andean nation this year, nor is it likely to pose near-term supply chain problems, the company’s top executive in Chile told Reuters.

Aaron Puna, who took over as CEO of Anglo American in Chile in 2019, said its Chilean operations had weathered the pandemic in top shape, and said they were well-prepared to confront the latest surge in cases and restrictions.

“No concerns at this point,” Puna said in an interview. “We’re expecting…we’ll deliver exactly as budgeted.”

Chile cases spiked this week to pandemic highs, bringing hospitals to near collapse and prompting authorities to lock down Santiago, the capital, and close the South American nation’s borders.

Puna said he didn’t anticipate near-term issues with output, shipping or supply chain despite the latest round of restrictions. “We haven’t got any red flags or concerns around what we see in…the next eight weeks or so,” he said.

Anglo was the worst hit among its peers by coronavirus lockdowns in 2020, including in countries such as South Africa and Botswana, though its Chile operations emerged largely unscathed.