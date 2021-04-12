Amanda Seyfried’s Baby Boy Makes Rare Appearance During Her Interview

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

Towards the end of her virtual interview for ‘Today’ show, the ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ actress talks about life amid the coronavirus pandemic when she gets joined by her 7-month-old son.

Amanda Seyfried has treated fans to a sweet surprise during her latest virtual interview. The “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” actress sat down for a conversation with “Today” host Willie Geist when her baby boy, whom she gave birth in secret amid the coronavirus pandemic, suddenly made an appearance.

The 35-year-old was joined by her young son towards the end of her Sunday, April 11 chat. She was not the only one excited over her little man’s present. The show’s host was also cooing over the infant. “Oh my God, what a cute guy. Come on,” he gushed after the actress’ baby boy popped in wearing a colorful baby romper.

Before her baby boy’s surprise appearance, Amanda talked about how difficult it was for her to cope with being in the spotlight. The “You Should Have Left” actress told Willie that she still suffered from panic attacks due to her fame. “That’s what a panic attack is, really,” she pointed out.

“Your body just goes into fight or flight. The endorphin rush and the dump that happens after the panic attack is so extraordinary,” she went on saying. “You just feel so relieved and your body is just kind of recovered in a way. It’s so bizarre because it’s physiological, but it starts in your head.”

The actress, who received an Oscar nomination for her role in “Mank“, added that she wished people saw her as a normal being. “I do not have someone waking me up with breakfast in bed, and I’m not chauffeured around,” she explained.

Amanda also shared that she has been living on a working farm in the Catskills of Upstate New York with her family. She made the “very conscious” decision because she wanted to have a life away from Hollywood. “I’ve always wanted to live on a farm. I just need to feel grounded somewhere that I can trust will always be there,” she said.





Amanda welcomed her baby boy with her husband, “John Wick: Chapter 2” actor Thomas Sadoski, in September 2020. The married couple introduced their son for the first time on September 28, 2020 via Thomas’ Instagram post. The two are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Nina.