Air France to boost China Eastern venture after share issue

PARIS — Air France-KLM will expand its partnership with China Eastern Airlines, as the Chinese carrier contributes to a 1 billion-euro ($1.2 billion) share issue heavily backed by the French government, the airline group said on Monday.

The French state will cover as much as two-thirds of a 988 million-euro capital increase by Air France-KLM, more than doubling its stake to nearly 30%, while 8.8% shareholder China Eastern invests up to 168 million euros to maintain or slightly increase its stake, subject to a 10% agreed cap.

The share issue, which may rise to 1.14 billion euros with an increase option, is part of a 4 billion-euro recapitalisation announced last week – the latest move by a major airline group to shore up finances after more than a year of COVID-19 travel shutdowns and deep losses for the sector.

The new shares will be priced between 4.84 euros and Monday’s closing price of 5.31 euros, which valued the group at 2.27 billion euros.

The operation sees France and China Eastern increase their sway over the Franco-Dutch group – while diluting the holdings of the Dutch state and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines, currently at parity with China Eastern. Delta was barred from investing by conditions on its own U.S. federal aid.