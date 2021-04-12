Air Canada reaches deal on C$5.9 bln aid package with Ottawa, will buy Airbus, Boeing jets

Article content

OTTAWA/MONTREAL — Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reached a deal on Monday on a long-awaited aid package with Ottawa that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion), both sides said.

As part of the package, Air Canada said it would proceed with planned purchases of 33 Airbus SE 220 airliners and 40 Boeing Co 737 MAX airliners.

“This financial support… will help Air Canada weather the current economic downturn and will protect thousands of Canadian jobs,” the federal finance ministry said in a statement.

Canada’s largest carrier, which last year cut over half its workforce, or 20,000 jobs, and other regional airlines have been negotiating with the Liberal government for many months on a coronavirus aid package.

The federal finance ministry said it was still in negotiations with other airlines about possible aid.

The package consists of a series of debt and equity financing agreements with the Canadian government, the airline said in a statement. Under the terms of the deal, the government will be able to buy C$500 million worth of shares in the airline, a roughly 6% stake.

Michael Rousseau, the airline’s president and chief executive officer, said the liquidity “provides a significant layer of insurance for Air Canada.”