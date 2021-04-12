Aaron Rodgers Loves ‘Cuddle Time’ With Fiancee Shailene Woodley

Walt Disney World

AceShowbiz –

Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley had the best time in the happiest place on earth. The couple, who recently was photographed vacationing at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, detailed their date during a quick interview for the web series Walt Disney World Minute.

During the interview, the couple was asked about what they like to do to unwind after a long day. The “Big Little Lies” actress shared that she personally likes “a bath, maybe a good glass of wine.”

As for Aaron, the 37-year-old athlete admitted he loves his “cuddle time” with his wife-to-be. “I was gonna say cuddle time,” the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers said. “But since she went with her own thing, I’m gonna say ‘Jeopardy!‘ and a glass of scotch.”

Aaron is currently an interim host on the popular game show following the death of Alex Trebek. “It’s the ultimate compliment to Alex [Trebek] and to the franchise that Aaron is that forward with his thoughts, and so complimentary of the show,” executive producer Mike Richards previously told NBC Sports. “What I find fascinating about Aaron…is his second career could be better than his first.”

Back to the interview, the lovebirds revealed that they visited all four theme parks. They also went to Disney Springs, where they enjoyed some shopping at Chapel Hats and Star Wars Galactic Outpost. The pair also didn’t miss Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as they shared that they’re both big fans of “Star Wars”.

“We’re in the resistance, we’re total alliance,” Aaron shared. The couple initially agreed that they wanted a blue lightsaber before the actress quipped, “I’d like to request a pink one though. Just because I love pink.”

The engaged couple also talked about the best place to share a kiss at Disney World. “Kiss in front of the Magic Kingdom, kiss at Pandora,” said Aaron. They also sweetly pointed at each other when they were asked about “one thing that makes you smile.”