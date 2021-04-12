4 Lidar Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist By StockNews



Lidar sensors—a core component for self-driven vehicle—have been grabbing the limelight lately as more automakers and tech companies invest to develop robotic cars. With rapid advancements in the development of these vehicles, the lidar market’s prospects look strong. So, we think shares of prominent LIDAR system developers Luminar Technologies (LAZR), Velodyne Lidar (VLDR), Aeva Technologies (AEVA), and Ouster (OUST) are valuable additions to one’s watchlist. Let’s evaluate these names more closely.In recent months, self-driven cars have become the “it” product in the tech world. Thanks to breakthroughs in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI), more automakers are now focusing on developing and marketing climate-friendly, automated products. As autonomous vehicles (AV) position themselves to disrupt the automobile industry, LIDAR, the core technology used in self-driving cars, has become one of the hottest areas in which to invest.

LIDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, uses laser light pulses to map surroundings at the speed of light. Originally introduced by NASA, the technology is now used increasingly to control speed, braking, and safety systems in vehicles to accommodate sudden changes in traffic conditions and to avoid collisions.

As the AV revolution intensifies going forward, the lidar market is expected to expand more rapidly. Against this backdrop, many LIDAR technology developers are going public by merging with a special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to raise their market profiles, seeking industry leadership. We believe Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR), Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) and Ouster, Inc. (OUST) are uniquely positioned to cash in on the AV revolution.

