4 Infrastructure Stocks That Will Boom in the Coming Months By StockNews



© Reuters. 4 Infrastructure Stocks That Will Boom in the Coming Months



The White House’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure and economic recovery package is designed to contribute to a speedy recovery from the economic recession experienced since last year and to lay the foundations for U.S.’ future economic growth. Thus, we think infrastructure stocks Owens Corning (NYSE:), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:), Quanex (NYSE:) Building Products Corporation (NX), and BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) are well-positioned to deliver solid returns in the coming months. Let’s evaluate these names.With all eyes on President Biden’s proposed $2 trillion package for infrastructure improvement and economic recovery, companies operating in the infrastructure space are surging currently, based on their projected growth potential. The President proposes to impose a tax hike on corporations to fund his infrastructure plan over the next 15 years.

The infrastructure plan contains provision for the construction and home building industries, given rising market demand and lean inventories. Because the United States is expected to focus on upgrading its infrastructure, the construction materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% over the next four years to reach $1.12 trillion by 2025.

Therefore, we think it wise to invest in infrastructure stocks Owens Corning (NYSE:) (OC), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX), and BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC). These stocks are well positioned to generate significant returns in the coming months.

Continue reading on StockNews