Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

What lockdown looks like in four European cities

Nowhere has been locked down as long as Europe. As it confronts a deadly new wave of infection, rules are tightening again in many countries. Here’s a snapshot of some of the measures in place.

In Paris, which reported an average of 61 deaths per day over the past week in the surrounding Île de France region, traveling more than roughly six miles from home is forbidden, barring a “compelling reason.” All nonessential businesses are closed. And the authorities have maintained a nighttime curfew that has been in place for months. France recently went into its third national lockdown.

In Milan, which has been hit hard by the virus, all nonessential shops are closed and restaurants are takeout-only. The region of Lombardy reported an average of about 89 deaths and 667 cases per day over the past week, according to a New York Times database. The Italian government has also announced it will place an extra 70,000 officers on surveillance nationwide to enforce the new rules.

For months, London endured one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, even banning sitting on a bench with another person. But cases are now plummeting, with an average of 249 cases and three deaths per day in the Greater London region over the past week.