XRP Climbs 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Climbs 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.38112 by 03:27 (07:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 19.98% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $62.58244B, or 3.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $62.74257B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.33818 to $1.49007 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 130.71%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $31.06085B or 20.01% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6196 to $1.4901 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 58.02% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,672.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.22% on the day.

was trading at $2,130.65 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,113.23923B or 54.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $245.40649B or 12.07% of the total cryptocurrency market value.