WrestleMania 37 live match grades, results, highlights from WWE’s Night 2

After a historic Night 1, WrestleMania 37 will conclude Sunday night with a highly anticipated WWE Universal championship triple-threat match between defending champion Roman Reigns, 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Reigns has had a stranglehold on the title since returning to WWE last summer but he finds new opposition in Edge, who made his comeback from an injury to win the 30-man over-the-top battle royal last January and get his shot at WWE gold. Bryan has also found his way into the match after giving Reigns hell over the past month, much to Edge’s chagrin.

This fantastic rivalry will culminate with a showdown in WWE’s annual “Showcase of the Immortals,” between three competitors who have something in common.

Edge and Bryan have made remarkable comebacks after retiring because of career-threatening injuries, while Reigns overcame leukemia to make his way back to the squared circle. Nobody in this trio will take anything for granted, but only one can come out on top.

Other matches include Big E defending his Intercontinental championship against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight, Riddle putting his United States championship on the line against Sheamus, The Fiend looking to get his revenge against Randy Orton, and plenty of other action.

Stay tuned as Sporting News provides live updates following each match with a recap and grades.

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 match grades

Randy Orton def. The Fiend

Is there a reason why the WWE continues to hang on to this feud? The last time these two met at WrestleMania 33 we were treated to a historically bad title match with worms on the mat.

Could they redeem themselves here?

Nope.

A nonsensical feud seems like it’s going to continue with a baffling ending where Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend and her distraction cost him the victory.

The entrances were extraordinarily long. Longer than the match, actually. Bliss cranked a large jack-n-the-box for The Fiend to rise out of. The dreaded red light is back. The Fiend is back to not selling. Everything you didn’t ask for you got in this match. They kind of brawled in a plodding match that fans quickly grew tired of.

The finish came when an RKO attempt was reversed into a mandible claw. The Fiend went for a Sister Abigail but Alexa Bliss appeared with a crown of thorns to distract The Fiend and allow Orton to hit the RKO and pick up the victory.

Post-match, the lights go out and the crowd rejects with boos.

This was really, really bad.

Grade: F

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) def. Natalya and Tamina to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Just like the women’s tag match the night before, this match was doomed from the start.

With no investment into the makeshift team of Natalya and Tamina, it was hard to buy into them becoming champions. But you can’t deny that the four women involved didn’t work hard. It just wasn’t a very good match.

They had their moments though as a nice slingshot by Natalya into a Tamina superkick was impressive but that had nothing on Shayna laying in a stiff knee into Natalya’s that seemingly did some real damage. Outside of that, this match dragged on and tried to get everyone invested in the idea that Natalya and Tamina could dethrone the champions. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. There was a lot of cussing from the ladies as Natalya tried to frantically direct traffic.

Trying to emulate WrestleMania 3 with Tamina bodyslamming Nia Jax for a near fall was…something. Tamina would then miss a Superfly splash.

Natalya then locked in the sharpshooter on Nia Jax but Shayna Baszler had been tagged in and was the legal wrestler. She raced in, sunk in the rear-naked choke and retained the titles when Natalya passed out.

This is not a good start to WrestleMania.

Grade: D

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

With the storied history between these two, there was no doubt they would deliver.

This match was essentially the greatest hits of their ROH matches compacted into minutes. And that was absolutely great because they got to do it at WrestleMania.

It was an absolute sprint with all of their big moves landing in a hurry. Owens started off on fire with a pop up powerbomb and was on the assault. Zayn followed with a brainbuster on the edge of the apron. Owens with an impressive frog splash for a near fall. The action never slowed. Exploder suplexes, a wicked fisherman buster superplex and a package piledriver tease was stuffed into the match

A Helluva Kick by Zayn signaled the go-home stretch as he held Owens up for another kick but was countered with a pair of superkicks. Owens stared down Zayn, hits the stunner and it’s over.

Oh, why was Logan Paul there? To eat a stunner from Owens, of course. And that’ll likely get some mainstream press.

This match was just a whole lot of fun between two of the best talents in the WWE.

Grade: B+

