With another player in COVID protocols, Canucks keep facilities closed

The Vancouver Canucks will not reopen their practice facility Sunday as originally planned after another player was placed in COVID protocols, the NHL announced.
The Canucks facility will remain closed through at least Monday. Plans for the team to return to action on Friday remain on track.
Nineteen roster players were on the NHL’s COVID list as of Saturday. The latest player added to the protocol has not been around the team since March 31.
Eight Canucks games have been postponed as a result of Vancouver’s COVID-19 outbreak. The Brazil variant is involved, and players are reportedly experiencing symptoms, some worse than others.
Vancouver will be able to complete its full schedule with the North Division set to end the regular season on May 16.