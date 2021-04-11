Watch these key technical levels as Bitcoin price nears $61,800 all-time high By Cointelegraph

The price of (BTC) has surpassed $61,000 on April 10 for the first time in nearly a month. Following the breakout, traders are starting to look at new levels of resistance and support in the short-term as optimism returns to the market.

In the near term, besides the all-time high at around $61,800, there are three key Bitcoin price levels to observe: $61,188, $58,387 and $53,000.

BTC_USDT orderbook heatmap (Binance). Source: Material Indicators
1-day price chart (Coinbase). Source: Rekt Capital, TradingView.com