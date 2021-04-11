Vote counting in Benin after election marked by violent protests

Article content

COTONOU — Vote counting began in Benin on Sunday in a presidential poll that was boycotted by some opposition parties over violence triggered by objections to President Patrice Talon’s quest for a second five-year mandate.

Talon, a multi-millionaire cotton magnate who touts strong economic growth under his leadership, is accused by his opponents of undermining Benin’s standing as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies.

Voter turnout was low compared to previous elections, and there were widespread problems in identifying or registering voters, a group of civil society organizations monitoring the election said in a statement.

They did not provide comparative figures.

“Incidents such as ballot box stuffing, sequestration of observers and intimidation of voters were recorded almost everywhere,” said the Electoral Platform of Civil Society Organisations of Benin.

Protests in several cities this week turned violent. Some people were killed in gunfire on Thursday in the central town of Bante when security forces fired warning shots, its mayor told local radio, without saying how many died.

After casting his vote at a primary school in the commercial capital Cotonou, Talon said Benin was “writing another page in its history despite the intimidation.”