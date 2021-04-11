VC funds bullish on crypto, increase investment in blockchain startups By Cointelegraph

VC funds bullish on crypto, increase investment in blockchain startups
Venture capital funding for crypto and blockchain startups looks set to break records in 2021. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, crypto firms received more funding in the first quarter of 2021 than the whole of 2020.
Indeed, three companies in the market attracted $1.1 billion from backers in Q1 202 — a third of the total funding for crypto and blockchain firms reported in 2018. With the current bullish enthusiasm in the crypto space, VC funding appetite for blockchain startups might continue throughout the year.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.