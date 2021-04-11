US intervenes in Philippines, China dispute

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has discussed with his Philippine counterpart China’s recent positioning of “militia vessels” near the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Mr Austin spoke by phone with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana while he was flying from Washington to Israel to begin an international trip.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Mr Austin and Mr Lorenzana discussed the situation in the South China Sea and the recent massing of Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, which has drawn criticism from Manila.

China has said its vessels are there for fishing.

In their phone call, Mr Austin proposed to Mr Lorenzana several measures to deepen defence cooperation, including by “enhancing situational awareness of threats in the South China Sea,” Mr Kirby said.

Mr Kirby said earlier this week that the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group, as well as the amphibious ship USS Makin Island, are operating in the South China Sea.

Several Chinese vessels are present at the Whitsun Reef causing tension between the Philippines and China. (Getty)

The US has no military forces based permanently in the Philippines but sometimes rotates forces to the country under the US-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement.