Travis Barker Hints At Sex Life With Kourtney Kardashian

“All day I dream about [is] sex [with] you.”
The Blink-182 drummer seemingly alluded to his sex life with Kardashian when he posted a picture of himself throwing his drum stick above his head.
“All day I dream about sex [with] you,” he captioned the pic on Instagram while tagging his girlfriend in the picture.
Kardashian reshared that snap on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight.”
Then, on April 5, Barker also shared some videos of him and Kardashian hanging out and wrote, “Real is rare,” with a black heart emoji.
It’s clear that these two love spending time with one another. During a previous appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the rockstar revealed why he adores Kardashian so much.
“I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I [found] it kind of hard, because I think they have trouble understanding, well, ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'” he explained.
“And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s, like, a great mom, who’s, like, a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things, it just comes natural,” Barker continued.
These two are still going strong. It won’t be long until Kardashian starts alluding to her sex life with Barker on Instagram too.
