Tigers place Miguel Cabrera on IL with biceps strain

The two-time MVP has struggled early on this season. In seven games, he’s slashing .125/.222/.292 with one home run and three RBI.

With Cabrera on the shelf, Jeimer Candelario is listed as the next man up on the depth chart. Harold Castro could also see more playing time.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers selected the contract of infielder Renato Nunez to replace Cabrera on the active major league roster.