third case of COVID-19 linked to hotel outbreak

The case has been isolating at home and is a close contact of the hotel security guard who tested positive last week.

It is also understood the guard had not yet received a coronavirus vaccine.

The new case also works at the Grand Millennium hotel and is the third case connected to the hotel.

The worker had initially returned a negative test for COVID-19, before later testing positive.

“Because the new case has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact late last week, there is considered to be very little additional risk to the community,” New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said yesterday.