third case of COVID-19 linked to hotel outbreak

The case has been isolating at home and is a close contact of the hotel security guard who tested positive last week.
It is also understood the guard had not yet received a coronavirus vaccine.
The new case also works at the Grand Millennium hotel and is the third case connected to the hotel.
The worker had initially returned a negative test for COVID-19, before later testing positive.
“Because the new case has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact late last week, there is considered to be very little additional risk to the community,” New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said yesterday.
The worker and their partner have moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.