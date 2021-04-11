The Media Failed Jessica Simpson

Recently, we’ve been reexamining how certain famous women have been mistreated in the media, including Megan Fox, Britney Spears, and Janet Jackson. But, you know who also deserves a serious apology??? Jessica Simpson. Here are the receipts:
1.
When she was forever labeled as a “dumb blonde” for her antics on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, when in reality most of them were staged by producers.
2.
Specifically, when she was publicly crucified for her “Chicken of the Sea” comment, and Justin Timberlake mocked her on SNL.
4.
When Nick Lachey painted himself as the victim during their divorce, and Jessica as the selfish villain even though it seems like that wasn’t the full picture.
5.
When the media fetishized her virginity, sexualized the hell out of her, and then slut-shamed her any time she did anything remotely sexual.
6.
When John Mayer, her ex, made a ton of disrespectful comments and compared her to “sexual napalm” in a now-infamous Playboy interview:
7.
When the media hyper-scrutinized her body as she prepared for her role in Dukes of Hazzard in 2005, and then made that the “gold standard” for what her body should look like for decades after that.
8.
When P!NK mocked her for washing a car in a bikini in the music video for her single “Stupid Girls”.
9.
When Bam Margera bragged on Howard Stern’s show about allegedly having sex with her while she was filming Dukes of Hazzard.
10.
When media outlets everywhere body-shamed her for the infamous “mom jeans” performance in 2009, when in reality she looked absolutely amazing.
11.
Particularly, when a Vanity Fair article commented that she’d held her microphone “like a turkey leg” during the performance.
12.
And, in that same article, when the author claimed he couldn’t focus during his one-on-one interview with Jessica because of her weight.
13.
When the public blamed her for her then-boyfriend Tony Romo playing poorly at a Dallas Cowboys football game she attended — and called the team’s loss “Jessica’s Jinx.”
14.
And when George W. Bush — the US President at the time — decided to chime in on the “Jinx” with a super-tasteless joke.
15.
And finally, when she was drunk in a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres because she was in the throes of addiction and Ellen basically just poked fun at her:
Jessica, we are so sorry. You deserved so much better and I’m so glad to see you happy, healthy, and thriving!
