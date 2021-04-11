SingularityNET (AGI) rallies 1,000% as industries aim to merge AI with blockchain By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The internet has reshaped society over the past 40 years, and experts are predicting that digital technologies and artificial intelligence will continue to transform how humans interact with data for the foreseeable future.

One AI-focused cryptocurrency project that has seen tremendous growth since the beginning of 2021 is SingularityNET and its talented humanoid robot named Sophia.

AGI/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView