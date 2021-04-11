Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.74% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.74%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:), which rose 9.17% or 2.10 points to trade at 25.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Northern Region Cement Co (SE:) added 5.35% or 0.76 points to end at 14.96 and Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) was up 4.88% or 1.17 points to 25.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which fell 4.93% or 1.55 points to trade at 29.90 at the close. Emaar The Economic City (SE:) declined 3.68% or 0.40 points to end at 10.48 and Al Samaani Factory Metal Industries Co CJSC (SE:) was down 2.90% or 10.80 points to 361.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 110 to 81 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.17% or 2.10 to 25.00. Shares in Northern Region Cement Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.35% or 0.76 to 14.96. Shares in Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.88% or 1.17 to 25.15.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.44% or 0.26 to $59.34 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.30% or 0.19 to hit $63.01 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.77% or 13.60 to trade at $1744.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.11% to 4.4620, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.180.