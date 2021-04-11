Salesforce Integration Sends VeChain Surging 58% to $0.14 By CoinQuora



Salesforce Integration Sends VeChain Surging 58% to $0.14



Salesforce (NYSE:) has successfully finished testing VeChainThor.

The news caused VET to surge and reach a new all-time high.

Salesforce and VeChain could help provide safe data sharing across multiple users.

Salesforce has sent VeChain surging to a new all-time high of $0.149577 Over just the last week, VET spiked 58.3% in a move being partly thanks to Salesforce.

Salesforce is a leading enterprise cloud platform utilized by millions of users. As such, a critical issue Salesforce has been facing is mutual trust in data sharing. As of now, there is no cost-effective way to verify the quality and integrity of data shared by third parties.

For this reason, Salesforce recently successfully tested VeChain’s traceability solutions platform, VeChainThor. Speaking on the successful test run, Salesforce Director of Strategy and Architecture, Daniel Nortje noted,

The key benefit of working with VeChain was the simplicity of integration. VeChain provides a Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, which meant I did not have to provide any intermediary architecture myself. From what I’ve seen this is unique to the VeChainThor public blockchain and I thought it was a very good idea, especially for organizations who don’t necessarily want to invest in more systems to maintain.

In fact, since the news broke VET price has been on an unstoppable rise. Chart analysis reveals that VET price has formed a distinct cup and handle pattern which is a bullish signal. Other technical indicators like the Fibonacci retracement levels are positive, meaning that VET could still go higher.

#VeFam, parabolic move in sight. #VeChain has formed a massive bullish Cup & Handle Pattern with matching volume that can launch us +377%. This aligns closely with 4.618 Fib extension. Expect consolidation in handle before lift off. $VET target: $0.5008. Rocket pic.twitter.com/irLnye595H — David Valenz (@Davidscrypto) April 10, 2021

In addition, VET community’s tendency to buy the dip has given much-needed support. This has spurred the token to quickly rebound and ride the bull run. Notably, analysts are predicting that VET could soon reach $0.50.

