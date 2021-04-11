Romanian University Starts Accepting Crypto Payments By CoinQuora



Romanian University Starts Accepting Crypto Payments



Romanian University Lucian Blaga will start accepting payments in crypto.

The university announced that it is only accepting Elrond (EGLD) for payments.

The initiative will bring greater acceptance of crypto in central Europe.

Good news for Romanian crypto traders, and the crypto sphere in general. A university in Romania will be the first to start taking student fees in crypto.

The University “Lucian Blaga” from Sibiu, Romania has recently announced this move. Notably, the university is named after Romanian philosopher, playwright, and poet Lucian Blaga.

The institute also clarified that the only crypto eligible for payments will be eGold, developed by blockchain company Elrond.

Elrond is a Romania-based blockchain system, created by people also from Sibiu. Moreover, this move will bring greater acceptance of virtual currencies in central Europe. The university rector, Prof. Sorin Radu, further stated,

Our university has been and will continue to be a supporter of the community and local business, and the decision to develop this partnership with Elrond is part of this strategy.

The university website states that at this time, they will not charge students any extra cost for paying in crypto.

Created by a team of researchers, entrepreneurs, and programmers, Elrond offers an easy-to-integrate blockchain. It has unrivaled scalability, high speed, and low transaction costs. In light of an ever-evolving world, Elrond aims to improve existing blockchain systems such as and .

