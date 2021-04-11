Ripple (XRP) Will Soon Partner With Wanchain By CoinQuora



Ripple (XRP) Will Soon Partner With Wanchain



(XRP) will soon enter into a partnership with Wanchain.

When this happens, holders will be able to use XRP tokens for liquidity mining and Yield farming activities.

Currently, XRP price is $1.43.

In a few days, Ripple (XRP) will partner with blockchain-based interoperability solution firm Wanchain.

According to Wanchain CEO Jack Lu, this joining will officially raise XRP use cases. Moreover, the collaboration will enable users to use the XRP token for liquidity mining and yield farming activities.

Also, under this partnership, XRP holders will have full access to easily experiencing a decentralized finance (DeFi) application via Wanchain, , and many other blockchains.

Aside from this, Lu asked XRP holders to also take part in developing a sustainable DeFi system.

Lu tweeted,

I’m happy that we are just days away from XRP officially joining Wanchain’s family of decentralized, interoperable blockchain networks. Welcome to every XRP holder. Come, and join us! Let’s build this new DeFi world together.

Furthermore, XRP continues to look more promising and bullish nowadays in the crypto market despite its current SEC lawsuit allegations. Based on a report, XRP price increased from $1 to $1.40 a couple of days ago.

In support, Peter Brandt recently said that XRP could even hit a new all-time high after forming a bullish head-and-shoulder pattern. Presently, XRP price is $1.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,079, according to CoinGecko

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora