Residents on alert after mystery shooting on suburban Sydney street NSW news

A suburban street in Sydney’s south was flooded by police after shots were fired and a stray bullet struck a home in a shooting overnight.

Residents in Park Street, Campsie remain startled, unsure why their street was targeted about 10pm yesterday.

One bullet hit the top of resident Georgina Geha’s home.

“I heard two big bangs,” Ms Geha told 9News.

“I thought at first it was someone drunk, playing knock and run … it was scary thinking that just a few inches above, my brother was sitting on the upstairs lounge.

Police swarm Park Street in Campsie after a shooting. (Nine)

“That could have been a whole different story today.”

Witnesses told 9News they heard shouting from outside a nearby unit block.

One woman was so scared by the incident she grabbed her young children and hid.

Police combed the street with torches last night, searching for cartridges from two rounds.

“It felt like an army was walking through,” Ms Geha said of the police presence.

“We don’t know who the target was or why it happened. It’s scary, it’s so close to home.”