Report: Holyfield to fight McBride in June exhibition

Evander Holyfield is getting back in the ring.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Holyfield, who retired in 2011, will return to the ring on June 5 in an eight-round exhibition against Kevin McBride.

The fight will appear as an undercard of Teofimo Lopez’s lightweight battle against George Kambosos, Mannix adds, and the event will be streamed on the social media app Triller.

Holyfield was hoping to fight Mike Tyson in a rematch of their 1997 battle, which ended in disqualification for Tyson, who bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear. The 58-year-old is 44-10-2.

In December, Holyfield stated his desire to get in the ring again with Tyson, saying, “No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies.”

Tyson last fought against Roy Jones Jr. in November and was held to a draw.

McBride is best known for his 2005 win over Tyson. The 47-year-old has also been retired since 2011.