Report: Eddie George to be next HC of Tennessee State

The Tigers are currently led by Rod Reed and will play their final game of the season Sunday against Southeast Missouri.

George has no coaching experience at any major level.

After a standout career at Ohio State, where he captured a Heisman Trophy, the 47-year-old was drafted in the first round by the then-Houston Oilers and spent eight seasons with the Oilers/Tennessee Titans.

Following his playing career, the Titans and Ohio State retired his No. 27. He finished his NFL career with 10,441 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns.