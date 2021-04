Article content

CAIRO — Remittances from Egyptians abroad declined slightly in January 2021 to $2.54 billion from nearly $2.65 billion in the same month a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Sunday.

Remittances rose 10.5% year-on-year to $29.6 billion in 2020, the bank said last month.

