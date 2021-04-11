Reddit reminisces defunct ‘Bitcoin faucet’ website that gave away 19,700 BTC for free By Cointelegraph

Reddit’s r/Cryptocurrency community revived an interesting piece of (BTC) history on Sunday, with a new thread reminiscing about the time that American software developer Gavin Andresen gave away 19,700 BTC.

A thread started by “uGroundbreakingLack78” took the Reddit community all the way back to June 2010 when Andresen first launched the so-called Bitcoin faucet website. Using the domain “freebitcoins.appspot.com,” Andresen allowed users to earn 5 BTC per day just by solving a captcha, which is a program intended to distinguish human from machine input.

The Bitcoin faucet website, as it appeared sometime in 2010. Image via Reddit