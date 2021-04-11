Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and More Sizzling on 2021 BAFTA Red Carpet

Instagram

The red carpet on the second night of the BAFTA Film Awards is also glittered by such beauties as Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick, Renee Zellweger, and Rose Byrne.

Celebrities arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the much-anticipated BAFTA Film Awards. Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, and Felicity Jones were among the Hollywood beauties turning heads with their glamorous looks on the red carpet.

Priyanka showed off her cleavage in Pertegaz that consisted of a red floral top with a peekaboo cutout and white pants. She also rocked a second dress with a plunging neckline by Bulgari. She was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas who looked dapper in Giorgio Armani.

“Bridgerton” star Phoebe kept it classy in a black one-shouldered gown with a fishtail hem by Louis Vuitton. Felicity, who’s among the presenters for the star-studded prize-giving event, also chose black. The actress looked elegant in a black tiered dress.

Other notable attendees included Cynthia Erivo who dazzled in a gold and silver Louis Vuitton mini dress, Andra Day who added color in her green sexy dress by Elie Saab, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw who sparkled in a silver beaded Louis Vuitton outfit.

There was also “Pitch Perfect” actress Anna Kendrick who flaunted her figure in a metallic pleated gown with deep neckline and thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Renee Zellweger looked sophisticated in her designer dress with a sweetheart neckline and Rose Byrne opted for a black pantsuit.

In the male department, Hugh Grant, James McAvoy, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, and David Oyelowo all suited up for the ceremony. While most of those men posed solo for photographers, Hugh had his wife Anna Eberstein by his side as he walked the red carpet.

This year, BAFTAs kicked off Saturday night, April 10 to hand out winners for the technical prizes including Sound, Production Design and Special Visual Effects. Actor/director Noel Clarke was the only person collecting his trophy in person as he received Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema BAFTA award.

The rest of the winners will be announced on the second night. Prince William, the current president of BAFTAs, was supposed to take part at the event but had to pull out in the wake of grandfather Prince Philip‘s passing.