Prince Harry Arrives in the U.K. Ahead of Grandfather Prince Philip’s Funeral

WENN/Avalon/John Rainford

The Duke of Sussex’s visit marks the first time for the royal to see members of the Royal Family since his and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special.

AceShowbiz –

Prince Harry has reportedly safely arrived in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex arrived on Sunday, April 11, two days after his grandfather Prince Philip passed away. PEOPLE is the first to confirm the news.

Prior to this arrival, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday that the 36-year-old “will be attending” the funeral for Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99. The late royal is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. On the day of funeral, Philip’s coffin will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to the castle to the chapel. The funeral will be broadcast live at 0 A.M. E.T.

For the occasion, Prince Harry arrived solo without his wife Meghan Markle. A royal spokesman previously stated that the Duchess of Sussex, who is currently pregnant with her and Harry’s second child, “has been advised by her physician not to travel.”

Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. marks the first time for him in over a year. It will also be the first time for the royal to see members of the Royal Family since his and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special.

Royal expert Omid Scobie previously reported that Harry, who currently resides in California alongside Meghan and their son Archie, “will do everything he can” to travel to the U.K. to attend the funeral. Omid, who co-wrote “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family”, shared that Harry was “so close” to his grandfather and that his death gave the younger royal “a very difficult time.”

“It is extremely likely that Harry will do everything he can to be over here to celebrate the life of his grandfather, a man that he was incredibly close to,” Omid stated. He also noted that Harry might be given “diplomatic circumstances” which may exempt him from the typical 10-day quarantine.