Phoebe Bridgers’ Smashed Guitar Put in Auction Block

The Danelectro Dano ’56 guitar which was destroyed by the Grammy-nominated female rocker on her ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance debut is being put in auction.

The electric guitar Phoebe Bridgers famously smashed onstage during her performance debut on U.S. comedy show “Saturday Night Live” is heading to the auction block.

The singer destroyed her Danelectro Dano ’56 guitar after belting out the track “I Know the End” on the 6 February (21) episode, and now fans with money to spare can try to land the instrument for themselves.

Described as the “ultimate concert keepsake,” the lot had already attracted bids in excess of $10,000 (£7,200) by Friday afternoon, just a day after going live to coincide with the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, where Bridgers was a nominee.

The sale closes on Sunday (11Apr21).

Phoebe Bridgers sparked criticisms following her antics on “SNL” and one came from rock veteran David Crosby.

“Pathetic,” he grumbled on Twitter, to which she quickly replied with an equally harsh remark. “Little b*tch,” she wrote.

Crosby later explained his disapproval after followers pointed out so many of his male contemporaries in the 1960s and ’70s, including Jimi Hendrix and Pete Townshend, had done the same during their heyday.

“Guitars are for playing ..making music ….. not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama ….,” he posted. “I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before. It’s still… STUPID.”

Crosby refused to back down, continuing, “It’s what you do if you can’t write,” but Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea disagreed as he queried, “Hendrix couldn’t write?”