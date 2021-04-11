Oladipo ‘increasingly unlikely’ to get max contract

Things haven’t gone well for Victor Oladipo since joining the Miami Heat at the trade deadline and it could lead to reduced value as a free agent this offseason.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, it’s “increasingly unlikely” that Oladipo lands a max contract extension.

“It is increasingly unlikely that Victor will get anything near a maximum deal this summer, in terms of annual dollars or even years, from the Heat or elsewhere,” Winderman said. “Thursday’s injury rekindled plenty of questions that never were far removed from the conversation.”

Oladipo suffered a knee injury and didn’t travel with the team on its current road trip. In four games with Miami, the 28-year-old is averaging 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 23.5% from deep.

The two-time All-Star has had an up-and-down season thus far after beginning the year with the Indiana Pacers before being dealt to the Houston Rockets and later the Heat.

Despite his struggles, Heat star Jimmy Butler believes Oladipo will end up being a “huge help” for the team.