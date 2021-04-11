‘Nomadland’ Director Chloe Zhao Becomes First Female to Win DGA Award in Over a Decade

Instagram

The female filmmaker makes history with her big win at the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards, more than 10 years after Kathryn Bigelow took home the prize.

“Nomadland” filmmaker Chloe Zhao has inched ever closer to Oscars victory after making history by securing the top prize at the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards.

Zhao has been racking up the accolades during the current awards season, and on Saturday (10Apr21), she added the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film honour to her resume for her work on the Frances McDormand drama.

She becomes only the second female director to claim the prestigious award, following in the footsteps of Kathryn Bigelow, who was saluted for 2008’s “The Hurt Locker“.

Zhao beat out “Minari” ‘s Lee Isaac Chung, “Promising Young Woman” ‘s Emerald Fennell, “Mank” ‘s David Fincher, and”The Trial of the Chicago 7” ‘s Aaron Sorkin to take home the title, and she used her acceptance speech during the virtual ceremony to heap praise on her fellow nominees.

After sharing her admiration for each peer’s work, she added, “Thank you for teaching me so much and showing me your support.”

Her latest victory is a promising indicator for Zhao’s chances of earning the Best Director gold at the Oscars, as DGA officials have previously only chosen a different winner on eight occasions in the organisation’s 73-year history.

Last year (20) was one of the few anomalies – Sam Mendes picked up the DGA’s top prize for “1917” while Bong Joon Ho was named Best Director for “Parasite” at the Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, “Sound of Metal” director Darius Marder was recognised in the First-Time Feature Film category, as “The Flight Attendant” ‘s Susanna Fogel, “Homeland” ‘s Lesli Linka Glatter, and “The Queen’s Gambit” director Scott Frank led the TV prizes, with Don Roy King winning his seventh DGA award for his work on longrunning U.S. comedy show “Saturday Night Live“.

